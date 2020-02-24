Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logoThe Farnesina has been following from the very beginning the matter of the Italian plane grounded in Mauritius, in constant contact with Alitalia airline and the Embassy in Pretoria, responsible for this area, in order to ensure maximum assistance to Italians on board. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy.