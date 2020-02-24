Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Prize was established in June 2014 by the United Nations General Assembly to recognize the achievements of those who dedicate their lives to the service of humanity by promoting the purposes and principles of the United Nations while honouring and paying homage to Nelson Mandela’s extraordinary life and legacy of reconciliation, political transition, and social transformation. First awarded in 2015, the Prize recognized two outstanding individuals: Dr. Helena Ndume of Namibia, an ophthalmologist whose life’s work has been the treatment of blindness and eye-related illnesses, both in Namibia and throughout the developing world; and former President of Portugal, H.E. Mr. Jorge Fernando Branco Sampaio, a leader in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in his country. Nominations for the 2020 prize will be accepted until 28 February 2020. The Award is presented every five years to two individuals: one female and one male. Laureates will be selected by a United Nations committee chaired by the President of the General Assembly and composed of representatives of six Member States, including representatives from each of the five regional groups, a representative of the Permanent Mission of South Africa to the United Nations and five eminent individuals who will serve as ex officio members. The United Nations Department of Global Communications will serve as the committee’s secretariat. It is expected that the laureates will be announced in May 2020, with the prizes awarded at United Nations Headquarters in New York during the commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day, marked on 18 July.

For more information, please visit https://www.un.org/en/events/mandeladay/mandela_prize.shtml or e-mail mandela[email protected] Details on submission of nominations can be found at https://www.un.org/en/events/mandeladay/mandela_prize_2020.shtml. Nominations can be submitted in English or French until 28 February 2020 at: http://bit.ly/2oYYt3M [English] or http://bit.ly/2OSPg7v [French]

