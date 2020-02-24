Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Stanbic Mwamba made it two wins from two tournaments as the KRU Women’s 10-a- Festival's second round took place at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka on Sunday 23 February 2020. They had earlier won the first leg at the Kenyatta University grounds by beating Northern Suburbs 19-0 in the final on Sunday 9 February 2020.

The Mwamba Women emerged victorious after winning all their matches to first top of the top tier log as the festival embraced a new format that saw the ten teams divided into two groups based on age, experience, and conditoning.

Kulabu secured three clean sheets – beating the Yamanashi Impala 22-0, following this up with a 12-0 win over Top Fry Nakuru before beating hosts Northern Suburbs 19-0. They, however, conceded just one try in their match against Homeboyz but still secured the 10-5 win to finish first.

“The girls have been giving their all during our training sessions and it is paying off handsomely if these first two legs are anything to go by. Our hard work started last year, we might not have won any leg but we learned several lessons that we have been working on ever since,” said Mwamba’s Coach Joseph Baabu.

At the start of this year, Stanbic Mwamba changed their style of play and focused on a structured game plan which the ladies have responded to perfectly. “The fact that we have a lot more leadership in the team is working great for us because of the maturity of several of the players. The decision making in almost all our matches has been a sight to behold,” he concluded.

Top Fry Nakuru and Homeboyz were tied on 8 points at the end of the festival. Nakuru registered two wins(6 points) and two losses(2 points) while Homeboyz posted two draws(4 points), one win(3 points) and one loss(1 point).

Northern Suburbs finished fourth with 7 points coming off two losses(2 points), one win(3 points) and one draw(2 points) while Yamanashi Impala was fifth with 5 points coming off three losses(3 points) and one draw(2 points).

