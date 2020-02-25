Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The French Embassy in Kenya is pleased to launch the second call for proposals of the PISCCA fund (Innovative Projects for Civil Society and Coalition of Actors) entitled “Five Eleven, Coalition for Women”.

The project “Five Eleven, Coalition for Women” focuses on supporting women’s economic empowerment through the creation of income generating activities for vulnerable women living in-growth cities informal settlements in Kenya. It mainly contributes to two Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 5 on gender equality and SDG 11 on inclusive cities.

Applicant’s eligibility:

Applicants must be civil society organizations (NGOs, CBOs, Self-Help groups or other non-profit organizations). Applicants must be Kenyan.

Selection criteria:

– The requested amount must not exceed 4 million Kenyan Shilling; – The duration of the project must be between 2 and 6 months; – The project must be co-financed by at least 30% of the total cost; – The administrative costs (including personnel costs) must not exceed 15% of the total budget and must be fully justified. – The project must contribute to women economic empowerment in informal settlements in and around Kenyan cities. It can be through one or more of the following activities: • organization of vocational and/or entrepreneurship trainings for vulnerable women; • building of small infrastructures (e.g. workshop, training center, covered market, etc); • Sensitization of women and men to women economic empowerment. This list is non-exhaustive and any other activities relevant to creating income generating activities for women can be funded. – Mentorship must be part of the projects supported; The projects must be located in priority in informal settlements outside of Nairobi. – Environmentally friendly projects will be funded in priority. – The applicant must demonstrate organizational capacity and administrative efficiency; – The applicant must demonstrate an established record of achievements.

Projects that cannot be supported:

– Formation of organizations; – Punctual operations such as conferences, exhibitions, fundraising events, scholarships, etc. The French Embassy invites candidates who wish to submit a proposal to download the application form here

Proposals should be submitted by 6pm on Tuesday 31st March 2019.

How to apply?

– Fill in the application form below strictly respecting the instructions and responding to every question; – Make sure the application contains all the necessary attachments detailed at the end of this form; – Return all the documents by email or by post within the timeframe indicated on the website to: Project officer – PISCCA French Embassy in Kenya Peponi Gardens, off Peponi Road P.O. Box 41 784- 00100 Nairobi Email: [email protected]

Selection procedure:

– All applications are carefully examined by the Programme Officer for development and humanitarian affairs; – The Programme Officer may contact you for additional questions and/or an interview and/or a field identification visit; – If you have not been contacted within 1 month, your project has not been successful; – The final decision is made by a steering committee chaired by the Ambassador of France to Kenya; – A funding agreement is signed between selected applicants and the French Embassy; – The selected operators must attend a capacity building workshop in Nairobi before the launch of their project.