With the 2020 Rugby Africa Cup dates already released by Rugby Afrique, the governing body of the sport in the continent, the Simbas technical team has set 1st March as the first training session of the squad. The team will be training every Sunday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. The midweek sessions will purely focus on strength and conditioning

They will start their sessions at the Peponi school this Sunday with an Emotional Intelligence Session before heading to the pitch. The Simbas are in Pool B and their first assignment is on 30th May against Morocco before heading to Cote D’Ivoire for their second match on 27th June. On 11th July, they will host Uganda before welcoming Zimbabwe a week later to Nakuru on 18th July these two being victoria Cup fixtures.

This training squad will, however, be reviewed at the end of the 15s season by the technical team and a final provisional squad will be named.

Kenya Simbas 2020 Training Squad

FORWARDS: Andrew Siminyu (University of Johannesburg, South Africa),Elisha Koronya (Kenya Harlequin),Ian Njenga (Nondescripts),Bonface Ochieng (Kenya Harlequin),Frank Mutuku (Nondescripts),Toby Francombe (Boroughmuir, Scotland),Ian Masheti (Resolution Impala Saracens),Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar),Melvin Thairu (Kenya Harlequin),Malcolm Onsando (Kenya Harlequin),Emmanuel Silungi (Homeboyz),George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar),Joshua Chisanga (Homeboyz),Samuel Were (Menengai Oilers),Fidel Oloo (Nondescripts),Monate Akuei (Top Fry Nakuru),Cameron Coulson (Richmond,England),Brian Amaitsa (Nondescripts),Mark Mutuku (Notre Dame College, USA),Elkeans Musonye (Resolution Impala Saracens),Steve Anthony Otieno (Resolution Impala Saracens)

BACKS Samson Onsomu (Resolution Impala Saracens),Samuel Asati (KCB),Barry Robinson Young (Kabras Sugar),Dominic Coulson (University of Exeter, England),Anthony Omondi (Stanbic Mwamba),Charles Kuka (USIU Martials),Johnstone Mung'au (Kabras Sugar),John Okoth (Top Fry Nakuru),Charles Tendwa (South Coast Pirates),Vincent Onyala (KCB),Austin Sikutwa (Menengai Oilers),Eliud Mulakoli (USIU Martials),Timothy Okwemba (Menengai Oilers),Billy Omondi (Resolution Impala Saracens),Beldad Ogeta (Menengai Oilers),Geoffrey Okwach (KCB),Michael Kimwele (KCB),Jacob Ojee (KCB),Jeff Mutuku (Notre Dame College, USA),Isaac Njoroge (KCB),Anthony Odhiambo (Resolution Impala Saracens),Andrew Matoka (Strathmore Leos)

