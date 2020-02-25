Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Great Lakes region, Xia Huang, and the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for the Great Lakes region and Burundi, Basile Ikouébé, welcomed the communiqué of the Quadripartite Summit, which took place on 21 February 2020 in Gatuna/Katuna at the border between Rwanda and Uganda.

They welcome the progress made as well as the firm commitment of both President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and President Paul Kagame to implement the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Luanda, Angola, on 21 August 2019 with a view to normalizing the relations between their two countries.

The Special Envoy and the Special Representative also wish to express their high appreciation about the decisive involvement of President João Lourenço and President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo in this process from the outset.

The United Nations and the African Union reaffirm their readiness to accompany the efforts towards enhancing trust among leaders, the improvement of relations and the strengthening of cooperation between the countries of the region in line with the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region.

