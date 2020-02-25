Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to President of Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the death of the former Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak.

In the cable, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of Hosni Mubarak.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Egyptian President.

