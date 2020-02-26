Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The region will witness the largest show in the amusement industry – DEAL 2020, to provide an effective platform for the stakeholders within the African entertainment and amusement sector. Over 300 plus exhibitors will be present at the 26th edition of the DEAL 2020 (www.DealMiddleEastShow.com) Show (Dubai Entertainment and Leisure), from across 35 plus countries. Global industry exhibition, (DEAL) (www.DealMiddleEastShow.com), held between 23rd and 25th March, has packed a spectrum of VR concepts that is specifically catering to the African markets. Interested trade visitors planning to visit the show can register on the website and get in touch with the show organisers for special air tickets and accommodation rates.

DEAL 2020 will host 300 plus exhibitors from across the globe. There are several global and regional brands at the show that includes – Amusement Services International, Warehouse of Games, Al Hokair, Semnox, Intercard, Zamperla, Embed, Sacoa, ICE, UDC, Polin Waterparks, ProSlide, Whitewater, HPS Play, SBF-VISA, Guzzi Eugenio, IE Park, I-TPS, Mammamia Rides and QubicaAMF Worldwide among several others. Furthermore, the African trade visitors can also meet close to 50 plus new exhibitors.

“Apart from the other country pavilions, this year DEAL will host companies under the ‘Korea pavilion’ for the very first time. Korea Creative Content Authority (KOCCA), a government agency which promotes the Korean content industry will be instrumental in bringing some of the best Korean FEC and entertainment companies. Trade visitors from Africa can expect a plethora of creative VR concepts from the Korean brands at its country pavilion during the DEAL 2020 (www.DealMiddleEastShow.com) show,” stated Sharif Rahman, CEO of International Expo Consults (IEC), organizers of DEAL 2020. (www.DealMiddleEastShow.com)

Africa will witness the launch of new retail entertainment hubs and malls in the next couple of years where more global brands will find more space and better infrastructure. It adds that the continent is home to 45 million households having what it terms as ‘discretionary income’. With the new malls attracting brands that were only known through cable television, Forbes Magazine says the African market can no longer be viewed as a secondary one.

DEAL 2020 (www.DealMiddleEastShow.com) is the region’s most important meeting point since its inception for manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, entrepreneurs, businessmen, technologists, and professionals in the leisure, FEC and amusement industries. Apart from the VR gaming concepts there is a massive representation from other sectors such as arcade, redemption, card machines, rides, water fountains, soft toys, coin machines, gifts, souvenirs, bowling, character costumes, theming services, interactive sports, revenue management systems, inflatables, laser tag, photobooth, snow park, water park, trains, vending machines, trampolines among other entertainment concepts.

Africa’s VR (virtual reality) gaming space is taking shape with several malls in the country looking to house the best in the VR gaming industry. The VR concept is increasing the business value of the malls with the help of this new disruptive technology. Virtual reality gaming refers to applications where a person can experience being in a three-dimensional (3-D) environment and interact with it during a game. Virtual reality (VR) environments help the user in experiencing the game as reality.

“So, as an African entertainment industry stakeholder, trade visitors can attend dedicated conferences to gain knowledge and industry’s wealth of experience and get a hands-on technology experience at its innovative best. They can implement the same back in the country post networking with industry leaders, and also develop a profitable business relationship at the same time,” added Rahman.

Middle East and North Africa Leisure & Attractions Council (MENALAC), a non-profit Trade Council representing the leisure and attractions will be addressing the industry’s growth parameters, as it will be hosting a power-packed conference that will feature experts from the industry. These industry experts will share their best practices from across the globe with the trade visitors from Africa.

“DEAL (www.DealMiddleEastShow.com) has been steadily gaining popularity on all fronts as the African amusement sector stands to benefit immensely from this show. The future looks promising for the African amusement sector which has reported a steady growth on the revenue forefront. Africa has been growing in terms of tourism and infrastructure. We have full faith that we are going in the right path and are confident that the amusement industry in Africa will yield 100 percent results. We are quite pleased to see new faces from Africa at DEAL each year and are sure that they will get to meet new contacts to expand their business even this year,” said Rahman.

African millennials are changing their consumer spending patterns, from markets to malls, where they can eat, socialize and get entertained at Family Entertainment Centers (FEC)s apart from shopping. Also there have been key amusement parks in Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia and South Africa which have enticed people around the African region.

About International Expo-Consults (IEC): International Expo-Consults LLC (IEC) (https://IECDubai.com) is an internationally recognized trade show management company with an impressive track record of over 21 years of operations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region. The Exhibition arm of the Dubai-based conglomerate, the Falak Holding; IEC is the organizer of key exhibitions including Sign and Graphics Imaging (SGI), and the Dubai Entertainment, Amusement and Leisure show (DEAL). Falak Holding has been an industry pioneer for the last 34 years having diversified business interests including real estate development; retail – sports, fashion, home furnishings; exhibitions, medical diagnostics, trading and many more as part of its portfolio. Falak Holding is also a key stakeholder and investor in the prestigious Dubai Sports City project. For more information on DEAL please log on to www.DealMiddleEastShow.com.

