Stanbic Mwamba, Menengai Oilers and Top Fry Nakuru have one last chance to fight for playoff qualification as the curtains fall on the league phase of the 2019/20 Kenya Cup season on Saturday 29 February 2020.

The trio are separated by just five points heading into the final round of league action and have their work cut out on Saturday. 5th placed Stanbic Mwamba who play against Nondescripts in the early kickoff at Jamhuri Park probably have the easiest task on paper, they need just the solitary point to hit the 39 point threshold that will guarantee their place in the playoffs.

6th placed Menengai Oilers currently occupy the final playoff slot. They host a resurgent Kenya Harlequin in the full knowledge that a victory of any kind sees them through. They however will be wary of a Quins side that defeated them in the first leg.

7th place Top Fry Nakuru host the already relegated Western Bulls knowing that they must win big. A bonus point win would take them to 38 points but they would have rely on Oilers losing to secure their berth in the playoffs.

Away from the playoff battles, there is an interesting fixture at the Jamhuri Park where defending champions KCB, currently placed 2nd on the log play hosts Homeboyz in the highlight fixture of the double header at the venue. Homeboyz narrowly lost to the bankers during the first leg, and have definitely asserted themselves as the Kenya Cup dark horses. They do have what it takes to withdraw from the bankers account, probably even go all the way to the final. KCB on the other hand will summon all their experience as they seek to get into the right frame of mind for the playoffs.

In form leaders Kabras Sugar should be wary of the threat from Blak Blad when they play the varsity side at the Kenyatta University. Blad flirted with relegation at the start of the calendar year but have claimed some impressive scalps en route to climbing to 8th on the log, securing their status for yet another season.

4th placed Resolution Impala Saracens have a relatively straightforward fixture against Kisumu.

