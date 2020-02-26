Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will visit South Africa on 8–10 March. Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs Anna Hallberg and a Swedish business delegation will also take part in the visit.

During the visit, Mr Löfven will meet South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa for bilateral talks. Mr Löfven and Mr Ramaphosa will take part in the tenth Binational Commission (BNC) between South Africa and Sweden. The BNC was established in 1999 as a forum for dialogue on common issues within politics, the economy, education, research, the environment, the climate and water, as well as human rights and culture.

Sweden and South Africa have a close relationship and the country is Sweden’s largest trade partner in southern Africa. South Africa is a key regional actor and an important partner in the work to address global challenges, not least in the United Nations and this year when the country is Chair of the African Union. Topics for discussion during the visit include cooperation in trade and investment, global challenges, the labour market, the environment and climate, energy, research and culture.

