Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Audiovisual Cooperation Service is pleased to announce the 4th edition of the Kalasha International TV and Film Market. Last year, about 70 exhibitors and more than 800 visitors attended this major event for the audiovisual and film sector in East Africa. We hope to see more participation in 2020.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of French Embassy in Kenya and Somalia.Media filesDownload logo