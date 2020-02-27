Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Speaker of the Senate of Kenya, Hon. Kenneth Lusaka, received H.E. Ernesto Gómez Díaz, ambassador of Cuba, at the headquarters of that institution in Nairobi, who paid on him a courtesy call.

During the friendly meeting, the Antillean diplomat explained the measures taken by the United States government to reinforce the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade that has been illegally imposed on the Cuban people for more than 6 decades; while thanking Kenya for supporting the condemnation of such genocidal policy in the different international forums.

Likewise, the Cuban ambassador recognized the love and support that the Kenyan people and government have given to Cuban doctors who have worked in different counties of this country since 2018, where they have been exponents of the humanist and solidarity values ​​of Cuban Revolutionary Medicine founded by the leader of the Revolution, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

For his part, the Senate Speaker lauded the cordial relations between the two countries, appreciating Cuba’s efforts in contributing to Kenya’s realization of the Big Four Agenda, specifically the Universal Health Coverage.

“As we work toward affordable healthcare for all, I affirm the Government of Kenya’s commitment to ensuring the safe return of Cuban Doctors who were abducted in Mandera,” said Speaker Lusaka.

Both parties recognized the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen and diversify the relations between the two countries, including in the parliamentary field.

In 2018, Kenya and Cuba signed a cooperation agreement in the health sector that allowed 100 Cuban medical specialists to travel to work in Kenya, while 50 Kenyan doctors began studying in Havana the specialty in Comprehensive General Medicine.

