The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa is conducting its latest hackathon on the theme “A digital solution for effective vote counting and the announcement of election results.” This is the eighth in a series of twelve hackathons under its Ethiopia Hacks! Program.

Subject matter and technology experts will meet February 28 through March 1, 2020 in the Colonel John C. Robinson American Center in Addis Ababa to brainstorm and generate an open-source, free, and easy-to-learn technology solution for social good.

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa is partnering with Google Developers’ Group of Addis Ababa (DGD Addis) in implementing this project. We hope this event will encourage aspiring developers to solve community problems through technology.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites you to attend this event.

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1:00pm

Venue: The Col. John C. Robinson American Center is located in the National Archive and Library Agency (NALA), Addis Ababa (Wemezekir Public library)

RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu at [email protected]

