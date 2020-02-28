Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

On 21st February 2020, the first working group meeting of the Japan Nigeria Business Facilitation Council (JNBFC) took place in Lagos. The meeting was following the first meeting of JNBFC that was officially launched last November (https://www.ng.emb-japan.go.jp/files/000541359.pdf).

The first meeting led by co-chairs; Mr. Mohamed Baba, Deputy Director of Investor Relations, NIPC; and Mr. OTSUKA Koki, Head of Economic Section of Embassy of Japan; concluded with success with the presence of representatives of Japanese private sectors, Nigerian Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Interior; Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Attendees exchanged their candid views regarding challenges the Japanese companies faced in Nigeria as well as Nigerian government’s efforts to facilitate investment from Japan. The working group meeting will be held several time on a quarterly basis before the council prepares the annual report, which is expected to be published in November

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Japan in Nigeria.