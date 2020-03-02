Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On Thursday the 27th of February 2020, less than 1 year after the contract signature and before its departure to the Caverton Aviation Training Center in Nigeria, Caverton and Thales (www.ThalesGroup.com) sign the Factory Acceptance of the AW139 Reality H Full-Flight level D Simulator in Cergy Pontoise, near Paris (France).

The Thales Reality H Full Flight Simulator level ‘D’, which is one of the world’s most advanced commercial helicopter simulator, will be used to provide superior scenario-based flight and mission training to AW139 helicopter operators across the African continent as well as Caverton’s pilots and crew.

With this simulator, Caverton will deliver state-of-the-art training, including Initial Type Rating, Recurrent Training and Proficiency Checks for both Visual Flight Rules (VFR) and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), for offshore and onshore missions as well as VIP operations to unprepared landing sites.

This simulator will enable pilots become certified to fly the AW139 under various civil aviation authority approvals. It will be one of the most popular helicopter training platforms in Nigeria and in the region to be fully immersed in a realistic virtual environment representing Nigerian operational locations and learn to handle a multitude of system failures and overcome very complex malfunctions should they arise in the real world. Pilots can thus train safely in high-risk mission scenarios in a range of adverse weather conditions.

Caverton is a leading indigenous aviation and marine logistics player for the Nigerian oil and gas industry. The company aims to provide an accessible platform for advanced training and create opportunities for the sector in Africa. This move is a major step forward in Caverton's strategy to diversify its portfolio of services to include flight simulation training services and thereby support safer helicopter logistics operations.

Rotimi Makanjuola, Managing Director Caverton Helicopters Ltd, explains:

“ this is an important milestone, not just for Caverton as an indigenous company, but for Nigeria and the African continent. We pride ourselves in being pioneers in safety innovation and are committed to providing enhanced training opportunities for our pilot in-country as well as to third party operators across Africa. With this significant investment and with the support from Thales, a globally renowned company, we believe that the simulator will ultimately benefit our customers and increase accessibility to world class flight simulation training services.”

Peter Hitchcock, Vice President of Training & Simulation business of Thales, comments:

“we are very proud to share a trusted relationship with Caverton and we are committed to help the company improving flight safety across the region thanks to the first helicopter Full Flight level D simulator to be installed in Africa.”

