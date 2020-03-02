Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a written message to HE President of the Republic of Mali Ibrahim Boubaker Keita, pertaining to the bilateral relations and means of supporting and developing them.

The message was handed over by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Mali Ahmed bin Abdulrahman Al Sunaidi during a meeting with HE the President of Mali.

