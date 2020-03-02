Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid AlZayani, received today in his office at the Ministry’s General Court, the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Yasser Mohamed Shaaban.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister welcomed the Ambassador, noting the level of the distinct brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt. He also stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to develop these relations at all levels, hailing the strategic role of Egypt in defending Arab issues and interests and consolidating security and peace in the region. For his part, Ambassador Shaaban congratulated Dr. AlZayani on the royal trust bestowed upon him through his appointment to the new post. He also stressed the desire of the Arab Republic of Egypt to further the brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain at all levels, wishing the Kingdom further development and the Minister continued success.

