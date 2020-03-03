Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On March 2, 2020 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Sergei Terentiev held a comprehensive meeting with the Chairman of the Board of the Egyptian Company for Agricultural and Rural Development (ECARD) Dr. Mostafa Hadhoud.

During the meeting issues related to the implementation of cooperation agreements signed between ECARD and Belarusian enterprises in the field of road construction and agricultural machinery, signed at the first meeting of the Belarusian-Egyptian Joint Business Council in February 2020 were discussed.

Particular attention was paid to issues of promotion of «Amkodor» equipment in Egypt and further in African countries, as well as the establishment of regular after-sales services and the acceleration of work on the development of the joint production of loaders in Egypt.

The Sides also considered the prospects of cooperation in the field of the petrochemical complex and agreed to intensify contacts in this regard.

