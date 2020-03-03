Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Marriott International (www.Marriott.com) today announced the opening of Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch (http://bit.ly/3anTxaC) and Marriott Executive Apartments Johannesburg Melrose Arch (http://bit.ly/2PGJRjw). The opening marks the debut of Marriott Executive Apartments in South Africa and the first purpose-built Marriott Hotel in the country. Owned and developed by the Amdec Group (www.amdec.co.za), the hotel and apartments are situated in the bustling Melrose Arch Precinct and provide a premium destination for business travelers and a fully serviced extended stay destination.

“We are thrilled to open Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch and Marriott Executive Apartments Johannesburg Melrose Arch, further strengthening our relationship with the Amdec Group in South Africa. The openings are part of Marriott International’s commitment to expand our footprint in Africa and deepen our brand portfolio in South Africa. The property is a strong representation of two brands which will deliver tailored services, sophisticated spaces and enriching experiences,” said Sandra Schulze–Potgieter, Vice President Premium & Select Brands, Marriott International Middle East and Africa.

Commenting on the opening, James Wilson, CEO for the Amdec Group, said: “The opening of Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch and Marriott Executive Apartments Johannesburg Melrose Arch marks the continuation of a long-standing relationship between Marriott International and the Amdec Group. We are proud to play a part in paving the way for Marriott International’s expansion into Africa. Melrose Arch is one of three Amdec Group developments to accommodate Marriott branded hotels. The Yacht Club in Cape Town is home to Africa’s first AC Hotel by Marriott, while Harbour Arch which is currently under construction will house a second 5-star Marriott Hotel along with a Residence Inn.”

Marriott Hotels began a worldwide transformation six years ago featuring a new design including locally-inspired accents, open closets and a flexible work surface which allow guests to freely move and use technology however they desire. To celebrate the transformational journey, Marriott Hotels launched the “Let Your Mind Travel” campaign and led meaningful conversations through a first-of-its-kind partnership with TED.

Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch is the first Marriott Hotel in South Africa to showcase the brand’s new design touchpoints. The property features 306 guest rooms, including 10 Junior Suites. Each of the spacious rooms are thoughtfully designed with a balance of tailored utility and contemporary style for the traveler who believes that form is just as important as function. Local accents add a sense of place to the sleek aesthetic, while open workspaces allow for flexibility to connect anytime.

Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch is home to spaces that spark brilliance and seamlessly blend work and play with state-of-the-art business facilities, such as the Greatroom – a contemporary space located in the hotel lobby designed for socializing, relaxing and working. Guests can enjoy an elevated experience through the Mobile Guest Services, delivered with the warm and professional service for which the brand is globally renowned.

Access to the M Club Lounge, an exclusive space reserved for Marriott Bonvoy Elite loyalty members and Club paying members, provides complimentary breakfast, evening drinks, hors d’oeuvres and premium beverages. The M Club Lounge also offers the brand’s signature Mind Menu, a collection of delicious snacks and beverages infused with active ingredients to enhance the mind and body. Accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the M Club Lounge provides free wi-fi, printing and power supplies to ensure uninterrupted productivity for business travelers.

The hotel features two dining venues, Archer Bar and Eatery – a charismatic social space, part bar and part coffee hangout, serving local craft beers, specialty coffee and creative mixology, and Keystone Bistro – a stylish restaurant serving international cuisine with a South African flair. The hotel offers seven meeting rooms, a ballroom, pre-function space including The Green Room for hosting VIP dignitaries and speakers. Other facilities include 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and pool bar.

On the upper floors of the new build, Marriott Executive Apartments Johannesburg Melrose Arch features 84 fully sized and equipped apartments, ranging from one-, two- and three-bedroom units, for travelers seeking a trusted, longer stay. Personalized service ensures a seamless and sophisticated experience, while local textures and flavors add to the overall ambience.

Marriott International currently operates 61 hotels in South Africa and have 8 hotels in the pipeline.

About Marriott Hotels: With over 500 hotels and resorts in 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels (www.Marriott.com) is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest's stay, enabling the next generation to Travel Brilliantly. Boldly transforming itself for mobile and global travelers who blend work and play, Marriott leads the industry with innovations, including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevates style & design and technology.

Marriott Hotels forms part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), which is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,300 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG).

About the Amdec Group: Founded in 1989, the Amdec Group (www.amdec.co.za) is a privately-owned property development and investment business recognized as South Africa's leading developer of New Urban lifestyles. Their prestigious portfolio includes the iconic Melrose Arch (www.amdec.co.za) in Johannesburg, The Yacht Club and Harbour Arch in Cape Town, Westbrook in Port Elizabeth, Val de Vie and Pearl Valley in the Cape Winelands, Sitari Country Estate outside Somerset West, as well as numerous Evergreen Lifestyle (www.amdec.co.za) Retirement villages across Gauteng and the Western Cape. The Amdec Group is active throughout South Africa and has offices in both the United Kingdom and USA.

