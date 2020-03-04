Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) (https://www.theBAL.com/) today postponed the league’s inaugural season, which had been scheduled to tip off Friday, March 13 in Dakar, Senegal. The following statement has been issued by BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall:

“Following the recommendation of the Senegalese government regarding the escalating health concerns related to the coronavirus, the BAL’s inaugural season will be postponed. I am disappointed we are not able to tip off this historic league as scheduled but look forward to the highly-anticipated launch of the BAL at a later date.”

The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the NBA, is a new professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa. The BAL builds on the foundation of club competitions FIBA has organized in Africa and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America. NIKE and Jordan Brand are the exclusive on-court outfitter of the new professional league. Fans can follow the BAL @theBAL on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and register their interest in receiving more information at https://www.theBAL.com/.

