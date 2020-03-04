Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard is making a guest appearance on CNN’s Marketplace Africa (https://cnn.it/38oNYr2) on Friday 6 March, 2020. The interview will be aired on Friday: 16:45; Saturday: 16:15 and 23:00; Sunday: 03:00 and 07:15; Monday: 02:00 and 17:45 (All times GMT).

The interview, part of a regular Marketplace Africa segment called The Profit Point, was conducted by CNN’s Business Africa Correspondent Eleni Giokos in Johannesburg, South Africa.

CNN are one of the biggest news brands in the world, with a huge international audience and strong reputation for insightful and influential business reporting. The CNN Marketplace Africa programme is a weekly series that taps into businesses, industries and personalities to reveal the macro economic trends impacting the region. The programme regularly profiles the continent's key industries and corporations.

CNN Marketplace Africa’s Profit Point segment regularly features prominent business leaders. Recent interviewees have included Tony Elumelu, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Jim Ovia, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, Wendy Lucas-Bull, Group Chairman of Absa Group Limited, formerly Barclays Africa Group Limited, Hans-Paul Bürkner, Chairman of The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Nestlé's Chairman for the East and Southern Africa Region, Bruno Olierhoek.

This is the first time CNN Marketplace Africa has featured the communications industry in Africa, and APO Group’s position at the intersection of journalism and business means Mr Pompigne-Mognard is perfectly placed to provide insight into the African media landscape and the way corporations communicate.

The interview begins by exploring APO Group’s origins as the first press release distribution solution dedicated to Africa, and tracks their journey to becoming the leading Pan-African communications and business consultancy. Mr Pompigne-Mognard describes how the company’s expertise, network of international partners and experience in the industry is helping to raise Africa’s profile on the international stage.

“It is a privilege to appear on such a renowned and well-respected news programme,” said APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard. “A platform like this gives us a wonderful opportunity to contribute to an important conversation about the state of the media industry in Africa. CNN have the kind of global audience that can help make a massive impact – and our objective is always to put Africa in the international spotlight.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

Media Contact [email protected]

About APO Group Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, WorldRemit, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, NBA, Canon, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Philips, Siemens, Standard Chartered, HP, Hilton, Ernst & Young, Orange, Government of Dubai… Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong For further information, please visit our website: https://www.APO-opa.com

Media filesDownload logo