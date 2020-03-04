Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

News media are invited to attend the global launch of We’ve got the power: Women, adolescent girls and the HIV response, ahead of International Women’s Day.

HIV prevention and treatment programmes around the world, many of them community-based, have reversed the global trend in new HIV infections. These achievements were driven by the determination, energy and vision of community activists and organizations around the world, momentum that has grown into a powerful global movement. Women and girls in all their diversity have played a central role. Yet, too many women and girls are being left behind in the HIV response. The new report from UNAIDS marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. Fulfilling the Beijing promises for women’s empowerment and for gender equality are the key solutions for closing the remaining gaps and achieving the global goals and targets for ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

EVENT We’ve got the power: Women, adolescent girls and the HIV response DATE Thursday 5 March 2020 WHERE 54 on Bath Hotel, 54 Bath Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg WHEN 10.30–11.30 (08.30–09.30 GMT) (opportunity for one-on-one interviews directly after the event) SPEAKERS ▪ Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS Executive Director ▪ Nardos Bekele-Thomas, United Nations Resident Coordinator for South Africa ▪ Government representative ▪ Community representative If you would like to attend the event please contact: Natalie Ridgard at [email protected] or Sophie Barton-Knott at [email protected]

