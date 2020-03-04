Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

A delegation from CIRAD was in Ghana to make provisions for the renewal of the partnership between CIRAD and the University of Ghana, and the installation of one of their researchers, Dr. Soullier, at the Institute of Statistical, Social, and Economic Research (ISSER) from September 2020.

Frédéric Lançon, Director of the Research Unit “Actors, Resources and Territories in Development” of CIRAD and Dr. Guillaume Soullier, Researcher specialized in agricultural sector value chains, were able to meet Prof. George Obeng ADJEI, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Development (ORID), as well as representatives of ISSER; Prof. Peter QUARTEY and Prof. Ankomah Felix ASANTE. The exchanges between the two parties promoted fruitful collaboration in the area of research and capacity building especially for young researchers.

This partnership is under the framework of a research project on cocoa production (Cocoa4Future) which aims to make cocoa farms in Ivory Coast and Ghana less vulnerable, while preserving the environment and identifying levers for socioeconomic sustainability. This project is managed by CIRAD and financed by the European Union and the French Agency for Development (AFD).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of France in Accra, Ghana.