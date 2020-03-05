Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Assistant Secretary for Conflict and Stabilization Operations (CSO) Denise Natali will address a meeting of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) concerning stabilization efforts in Burkina Faso on March 5. While in New York, Assistant Secretary Natali will meet with key senior UN officials to discuss collaboration on strategic prevention and stabilization initiatives in fragile states.

A/S Natali will also deliver remarks at the UN Peacebuilding Commission Meeting on “Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace in Burkina Faso.”

