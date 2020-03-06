Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Genesys® (www.Genesys.com), a global leader in cloud customer experience (http://bit.ly/309dsWL) and contact center solutions (http://bit.ly/2x9QNiQ), announced that Genesys Cloud is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors. The catalog makes it easy for organisations to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Now, enterprises have another option to procure Genesys Cloud, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform.

With the availability of Genesys Cloud in AWS Marketplace, customers can benefit from simplified sourcing and contracting as well as consolidated billing, ultimately resulting in cost savings. The new listing also gives organisations the ability to apply their use of Genesys Cloud to their AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) spend commitment.

“As our customers migrate more and more applications to the cloud, they are looking for additional choice, flexibility, and ease of contracting and provisioning,” said Dave McCann, vice president, Migration, AWS Marketplace and Control Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We’re delighted to welcome Genesys Cloud, a SaaS application, to AWS Marketplace and provide our customers with an additional solution from an industry leader that can help them modernise their application portfolio and transform customer experience.”

Making Genesys Cloud available in AWS Marketplace is the latest development in the longstanding relationship between Genesys and AWS. Hosted on AWS, Genesys Cloud is designed to allow organisations to deliver Experience as a Service™ so they can build more connected, meaningful customer relationships across any channel, including voice, text, web chat and social. With its continuous innovation and rapid release of new features, Genesys Cloud is designed for ease of use, radical simplification and speed. With an API-first, microservices architecture, Genesys Cloud offers businesses an extensive feature set that can be easily customised and extended.

“Businesses face increasing pressure to provide highly personalised experiences to consumers,” said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager of Genesys Cloud. “AWS Marketplace gives the largest organisations a streamlined procurement path so they can leverage the power of Genesys Cloud to win customers for life through empathetic, tailor-made experiences.”

Genesys Cloud is immediately available in AWS Marketplace for businesses with 500 or more users. Visit the Genesys Cloud AWS Marketplace (https://go.aws/38qN1i3) listing.

