Over the last few years, governments and organisations alike have had to facilitate the explosion of emerging technologies — such as AI, 5G and underpinning it all, IoT. This global disruptor requires far more than simply the infrastructure to support it — to be used effectively, IoT will also rely on innovative solutions to keep it secure and sustainable.

Total spending on IoT devices and services is set to reach $3.7 trillion by 2021 thanks to the expected 20.8 billion connected “things” used globally in 2020. With these figures in mind, it’s not difficult to imagine how organisations will change, adapt and thrive in the future.

And while there is a very real hype surrounding IOT, very few enterprises know how to make the most of it. That’s why Johannesburg is gearing up for the fourth edition of the Internet of Things Forum Africa (http://bit.ly/2TsJeg7) (#IOTFA2020). The two-day conference is set to take place from 25 – 26 March 2020 at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Under the theme, “Enabling Enterprise Transformation with IoT” IOTFA2020 will see hundreds of Africa’s tech heavyweights equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to plan and implement successful IoT projects — to get ahead of the IoT curve by moving their IoT pilots from project phase into real-world production.

The forum will also look into IoT, AI and big data convergence, and building sustainable ecosystems that can truly tap into the potential of this connected technology.

Confirmed speakers for IOTFA2020

Jon Foster-Pedley — Dean and Director at Henley Business School, Africa Kabelo Rabotho — Marketing Director at Nissan South Africa Bronwyn Nielsen — CEO at Nielsen Media /Former editor-in-chief of CNBC Africa Peter Malebye — Head of IoT at Vodacom Nazarius Nicholas Kirama — President of Internet Society Tanzania Jonty Koekemoer — Cyber Security Account Executive at Darktrace Dominic Ross — Technical Manager at Siemon UK & Ireland, South Africa Abe Wakama — Chief Executive Officer at IT News Africa

How to participate

Join as an attendee (http://bit.ly/2VLlANj): Learn from some of the most powerful brands, mavericks and visionaries that are setting the pace for change and driving disruption in retail.

Join as a speaker (http://bit.ly/2xia2Hj): Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.

Join us as an exhibitor (http://bit.ly/2TG1Ub4): Reinforce your position as a leading provider of technology solutions.

For those looking for maximum exposure, our sponsorship and exhibition packages offer a great opportunity to showcase your brand, speak and present your solutions to a select audience. Packages are available for all budgets, but spots are limited.

Media Contact: http://bit.ly/2TsJeg7 Tel: 011 026 0981/2 Email: [email protected]

