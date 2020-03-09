Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The influential Forum de l’Investissement Hôtelier Africain (FIHA) (www.FIHA-Conference.com), which is known for its ability to link up new investors with developers, consultants, contractors, hoteliers and political leaders, has been postponed. It was scheduled to take place in Abidjan later this month, but the outbreak of the Coronavirus has affected the event, as an increasing number of delegates have expressed reservations about travelling at this time. Therefore, FIHA’s organiser, Bench Events, and Accor, the host sponsor, have agreed that the best course of action is to delay the event now and give participants sufficient time to reschedule their plans. The meeting will be held on 7-9 July and all current registrations will be automatically transferred.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman, Bench Events, said: “A number of participating companies are responding to the Coronavirus outbreak by implementing policies to restrict their executives from travelling and we must make sure that our delegates are safe. As FIHA is all about networking and meeting people, that is a genuine challenge. I am grateful to many of our speakers and sponsors who have told us they are willing to reschedule to a later date. We are also grateful to Accor and the Sofitel for being so understanding and flexible.”

About the Forum de l'Investissement Hôtelier Africain (FIHA): FIHA (www.FIHA-Conference.com) is the premier hotel investment conference in Francophone Africa, attracting many prominent international hotel owners, investors, financiers, management companies and their advisers. It is organised by Bench Events which has an established record of delivering high-level networking and thought leadership conferences for hospitality investment and aviation in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. ‘Creating an impact’ is the core focus of Bench Events, as the company enables growth by facilitating deal opportunities. www.BenchEvents.com.

