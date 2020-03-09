Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Kenya men's national sevens team, Shujaa, are down to 12th after the sixth round of the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series, the Canada Sevens which was held at the B.C Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada this past weekend.

Shujaa collected 6 points after exiting the tournament at the 9th place semifinal stage, going down 12-7 to Scotland. They had reached this stage after beating Wales 28-0 in the 9th place quarterfinal. They have earlier collected 3 points at the Los Angeles leg played a week earlier.

The team had earlier failed to qualify for the cup competition, finishing bottom of Pool C after losing their three matches, 29-0 to eventual tournament winners New Zealand, 14-12 to Ireland and 17-14 to Spain.

With four rounds left, Shujaa are placed 12th overall with 35 points.

View the full standings here (http://bit.ly/3cKvXqA)

