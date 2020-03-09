Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Solve IT 2020!, will launch on March 11, 2020. This will be the third in a series of nationwide innovation competitions that encourage young Ethiopians to address community issues through the application of software, hardware and other technologies.

Solve IT 2020 will be implemented by iCog Labs with sponsorship from the U.S. Embassy, JICA Ethiopia, the Federal Small and Medium Manufacturing Industry Promotion Authority, and the Federal Urban Job Creation and Food Security Agency. At the launch event on March 11, 2020 agency representatives will brief the media on the program.

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa invites you to attend this launch event.

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 09:30AM

Venue: U.S. Embassy, Addis Ababa

RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu at [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.