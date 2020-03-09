Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The United Nations – African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) expresses deep regret at the attempted assassination of Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Sudan’s Prime Minister.

UNAMID’s Joint Special Representative (JSR) Jeremiah Mamabolo said “we are both deeply shocked and saddened by this serious incident. It is indicative that the perpetrator(s) of such a heinous act aims to derail the transitional period. The hopes of the Sudanese people for a transition to peace, freedom and justice must prevail.”

“UNAMID and its leadership reiterate their full support to PM Hamdok in his endeavors to see Sudan through a successful transition in a manner that achieves the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, stable and prosperous future” JSR Mamabolo concluded.

