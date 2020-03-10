Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

1. On March 10, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 23.7 million USD (2.607 billion Japanese Yen) for the people who became refugees or internally displaced persons due to the deteriorated security condition and the host communities in the Sahel region.

2. The grant is to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees and internally displaced persons in the areas of protection for vulnerable people, provision of shelters, foods, and opportunity of education through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) .

3. Through this assistance, the following contribution is expected in each country.

[Republic of Chad]

Improvement of living conditions for approx. 11,000 people through the provision of shelters, blankets and tents.

[Burkina Faso]

Improvement of living conditions for approx. 14,000 people through the provision of shelters, blankets and tents. Improvement of the nutritional condition for approx. 177,000 people through food assistance.

[Republic of Niger]

Provision of protection activities for approx. 157,000 vulnerable people and children suffering from gender-based violence. Improvement of living conditions for approx. 156,000 people through the provision of services relating to Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and health services. Improvement of nutritional condition for approx. 37,000 people through food assistance.

[Republic of Mali]

Provision of educational opportunities for approx. 1,500 children and improvement of learning environment through training of approx.30 teachers. Provision of protection response for approx. 66,000 people suffering from gender-based violence, and provision of protection responding to the needs of legal assistance. Improvement of nutritional condition for approx. 97,000 people through food assistance.

[Reference] Amount of assistance by countries

Republic of Chad : 4.2 million USD Burkina Faso : 7.5 million USD Republic of Niger : 7.3 million USD Republic of Mali : 4.7 million USD

[Reference] Amount of assistance by international organizations

Assistance through UNHCR : 12 million USD Assistance through WFP : 11.7 million USD

