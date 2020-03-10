Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a message from President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, over bilateral ties.

The message was delivered to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, by Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The two ministers reviewed bilateral relations and took stock of the latest regional and global developments.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the depth of ties binding the UAE and Egypt and their firm determination to bolster relations and cooperation to serve the interests of the brotherly peoples of both countries.

The Egyptian top diplomat praised the UAE-Egypt ties, terming them as ''distinguished'' and enjoying the support of the leaderships of both countries. He highlighted the need for sustained efforts to strengthen joint work and further advance bilateral cooperation.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, attended the meeting.

