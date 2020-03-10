Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack today in Khartoum on the convoy of the Prime Minister of the Sudan, H.E. Abdalla Hamdok.

The Secretary-General reiterates that such attacks are unacceptable and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and unwavering support of the United Nations to the Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.