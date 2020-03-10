Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Secretary‑General strongly condemns the killing of a colleague serving with the United Nations stabilization mission in Ndélé, Central African Republic, allegedly by the Front Populaire pour la Renaissance de Centrafrique (FPRC) combatants. He expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the victim.

The Secretary‑General calls on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing to justice the perpetrators of this killing.

The Secretary-General reaffirms his support to the leadership and personnel of MINUSCA, and commends their tireless efforts to protect civilians and stabilize the Central African Republic.

