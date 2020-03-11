Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, arrived today, March 11, 2020, in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of his visits to a number of Arab countries.

The Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs was received upon arrival by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom, Dr. Abdulltaif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Yaser Mohammed Ramadan, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Regional and GCC Affairs, Ambassador Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, in addition to several senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain.