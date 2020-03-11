Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Military leaders from the United States, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal will modify the size and scope of African Lion to minimize exposure of U.S. and partner nation service members to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The safety and protection of all of our forces — U.S. and partner nation — is a priority. Modifying the exercise still improves readiness while minimizing risk to protect both U.S. and partner forces,” said Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command. “While the scope of the exercise will adjust, our commitment to our African partners endures.”

Scheduled to start March 23, the exercise will now include only portions that do not require lodging of troops in close quarters. It will also include the academics portion that has already begun.

The decision to modify the size and scale of the exercise was made after several weeks of monitoring the COVID-19 situation and in close coordination with host nation military and government leaders.

“We've made tremendous gains in terms of our partnerships with the Moroccan, Tunisian and Senegalese forces, as well as our ability as a headquarters to forge a coalition across multiple countries, force components, national and international organizations. That experience alone makes our military stronger, and our countries more secure,” said Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, commanding general of U.S. Army Africa, which executes the annual exercise.

While the scope and size of African Lion 2020 has changed, planning continues for the exercise in 2021.

