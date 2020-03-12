Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Government of Japan congratulates H. E. Mr. Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE on his official reelection as President of the Republic of Togo, as a result of the presidential election held on February 22, 2020.

The Government of Japan welcomes the consolidation of democracy in the Republic of Togo and hopes for further development and prosperity under the renewed leadership of President GNASSINGBE, as well as deepened relations between Japan and the Republic of Togo in the future.

