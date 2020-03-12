Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Women in Lakes State have called on parties to the revitalized peace agreement to fully respect and uphold the 35 percent of political representation for women, as stipulated in the said agreement, signed in September 2018.

“This is the chance we have as women to work hard to utilize the 35 per cent for good service delivery. I urge our transitional government to respect this provision,” Juzella Agar, a women’s representative stated, adding an appeal to fellow women to pursue the knowledge and skills needed to make good use of their positions of power.

Ms. Agar also urged the parties to the agreement to put in place internal checks and balances to make sure that the minimum and lawful female quota is actually accomplished.

Her call came during a one-day women’s panel discussion held in Rumbek as part of an extended International Women’s Day commemoration under the theme “Each for Equal: Implement the 35% Affirmation Action for Peace and Development”.

Low literacy rates and prevailing traditional cultural roles for women remain powerfully ingrained obstacles to their meaningful participation in politics and decision-making processes. Women are often discouraged from going to school in the first place, and among those who do, many drop out due to early and forced marriages or unwanted pregnancies.

“Women and girls are being mistreated in Lakes State. They are beaten up, raped, denied education, forced into marriages at a tender age, and sometimes killed by their relatives or spouses. I am appealing to the government to protect us from violence and to eradicate rampant impunity for perpetrators,” said Priscilla Adut Meen, another woman in attendance.

Several participants also made the evidence-based claim that increased women’s participation in the prevention and resolution of conflicts will increase the chances of achieving sustainable peace in a country.

