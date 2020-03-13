Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Exactly a month since its development announcement of the EOS R5 – a full frame mirrorless camera built on the revolutionary EOS R System – Canon Inc. (www.Canon-CNA.com) reveals additional information.

Achieving the ‘impossible’, Canon Inc. confirms the EOS R5’s video capabilities will far exceed that of competing cameras on the market. With its ability to internally record 8K using the full width of the sensor at up to 30p, the latest Canon EOS R camera is set to redefine mirrorless with its market-leading features. In addition, in all 8K modes it will support Canon’s renowned Dual Pixel CMOS AF.

Canon Inc. also confirms the EOS R5 supports advanced animal AF – recognising dogs, cats and birds, relying not only on the eyes of the animal but also the face and body for situations when the eyes are not visible.

Richard Shepherd, Pro Product Marketing Senior Manager, said: “We’ve seen speculation that the EOS R5’s specs are ‘impossible’. Today’s announcement confirms once again, we are achieving the ‘impossible’ in order to support our customers’ need for a camera that delivers exceptional image quality and video capture.

“As an industry leader, we are challenging the market with this launch and showing what’s possible with our technology. The EOS R5 and the RF lens system is proof of our commitment to redefine mirrorless and shows Canon’s unparalleled strength in creating products with true purpose.”

Other EOS R5 specifications confirmed by Canon Inc. in the camera’s 13th February 2020 development announcement:

The EOS R5 offers a step-change in performance with an incredible 12fps using the mechanical shutter and the electronic shutter offering 20fps The EOS R5 takes Canon’s cutting-edge image stabilisation technology to the next level, by including a newly Canon-developed, in-camera image stabilisation system – which works in combination with the lens stabilisation system With content delivery just as important as image and video capture, the EOS R5 supports automatic transfer of image files from the device to the image.canon cloud platform The highly anticipated EOS R5 also features dual card slots for convenience. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

