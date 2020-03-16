Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) concluded a weeklong induction training for 25 newly deployed Individual Police Officers (IPOs) from Ghana, Zambia, Uganda and Sierra Leone. The officers will be in Somalia for one year.

The induction training is designed to familiarize the officers on Human Rights, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) awareness, gender awareness, concepts of operations, AMISOM Police mandate, United Nations (UN) and African Union (AU) Security Architecture, community policing and Somali culture, among other topics.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training in Mogadishu on Saturday, AMISOM Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Augustine Magnus Kailie, appealed to the officers to expeditiously work towards the fulfilment of AMISOM’s mandate.

“You are representing the police services or police forces of where you are coming from. You are also representing your country. Therefore, you have to try as much as possible to behave within the confines of what AMISOM demands of you,” he told the officers.

He urged the officers to take part in the fulfilment of the mission mandate, respect diversity and the culture of the host country.

Present at the function were AMISOM Police Chief of Staff, Rex Dundun, AMISOM Police Coordinator, Reform and Restructuring, Maxwell Chikunguru among other senior AMISOM officials.

Sergeant Isatu Kargbo from Sierra Leone said the induction training had enabled her to be sensitive and respect diversity and the culture of the people of Somalia.

“I will duly observe the standards of operations of AMISOM by performing my duties professionally, respecting people and their culture,” Sergeant Isatu noted.

Chief Superintendent of Police Reynolds Manteaw from Ghana said the induction would help in the performance of his duties and in the observance of standard operating procedures.

“I am going to make sure that I revise what I have been taught and put them into practice especially since we are here to mentor and advise the Somali Police Force,” Reynolds said.

In order to help build the necessary capacity to maintain law and order and observe rule of law, AMISOM Police provides operational support of training and mentoring to the Somali Police Forces.

Zambia, Uganda, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Sierra Leone are the six Police Contributing Countries (PCCs) to the African Union Mission in Somalia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Mission in Somalia.