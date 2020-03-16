Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

On March 13, 2020, H.E. Mr. Li Jie, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia met with Mr. David Young, charge d 'affaires of the US Embassy in Zambia. The two sides briefed each other on their cooperation with Zambia in the field of health, in particular their support for the prevention and control of COVID-19, and exchanged views on trilateral cooperation in the field of health.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.