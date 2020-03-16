Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ethiopia

Due to additional mobility restrictions for COVID-19, Ethiopian Airlines flights to Milan Malpensa are suspended from 17 March 2020 until further notice. Customers willing to do so can be re-booked free of charge to/from Rome Fiumicino, where operations continue on a regular basis.

Djibouti

The Djibouti International Airport has been closed by the Djibouti authorities from Wednesday 18 March 2020. All passenger traffic will be shut down until a date to be set, while freight traffic will remain active. The objective of this measure is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Djibouti, where no case of contagion has yet been officially registered.

