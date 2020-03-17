Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org/) on 17 March 2020, announces the debarment of Beulah Universal Link Resources Limited for 36 months and Bluestream Systems and Device Limited for 12 months. Both companies are registered in Nigeria.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Beulah Universal Link Resources Limited and Bluestream Systems and Device Limited engaged in fraudulent practices through their joint bid submitted under the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project implemented in Oyo State of Nigeria. While participating in a tender for construction and rehabilitation of water reservoirs contracts, the companies misrepresented their qualifications for the contracts.

The debarments render Beulah Universal Link Resources Limited and Bluestream Systems and Device Limited ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the respective debarment periods. Additionally, the 36 month debarment of Beulah Universal Link Resources Limited qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

The Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project is financed under the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.

Media Contact: Amba Mpoke-Bigg Email: [email protected]

Technical Contact: R. Sekone-Bambara Email: r.sekone @afdb.org

About the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption: The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org/) is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

For more information visit https://www.afdb.org/en/about-us/organisational-structure/integrity-and-anti-corruption/

African Development Bank staff and the general public can use secured hotlines to report sanctionable practices within the Bank or operations financed by the Bank Group.

Secured telephone: +1 (770) 776-5658

Secured email server: [email protected]

Mail correspondence should be marked “CONFIDENTIAL” and sent to: African Development Bank Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption

Immeuble du Centre de commerce International d’Abidjan CCIA

Avenue Jean-Paul II

01 BP 1387

Abidjan 01, Côte d'Ivoire