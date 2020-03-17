Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Location: Niger, countrywide

Event: There is an ongoing outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) first identified in Wuhan, China. The global public health threat posed by COVID-19 is high, with more than 100,000 reported cases worldwide. As of March 16, 2020, there are no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niger. However, some international airlines are starting to restrict flights in/out of Niger.

On March 15, the Department of State authorized the departure of personnel and family members from any diplomatic or consular post worldwide if they are determined to be at higher risk of a poor outcome if exposed to COVID-19.

According to an announcement by the Nigerien president’s office, all travelers coming to Niger from countries where there is a COVID-19 outbreak will be confined to their homes or in another adequate location for a period of 14 days. Niger has cancelled upcoming large international events. Additionally, all political, sport, and cultural events of at least 1,000 people are banned.

Actions to Take:

Review the State Department’s Global Level 3 Health Travel Advisory released on March 15, 2020, at www.travel.state.gov. Review travel plans carefully and prepare to abide by Niger’s self-quarantine policy upon arrival or re-entry into Niger. Consult the CDC website for the most up-to-date information. For the most recent information on what you can do to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19 please see the CDC’s latest recommendations. Visit the COVID-19 crisis page on travel.state.gov for the latest information. Check with your airlines regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions. Visit our Embassy webpage on COVID-19 for information on conditions in Niger. Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website on the latest travel restrictions to the U.S.

