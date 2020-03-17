Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Shri A. Ajay Kumar (IFS:2001), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Uganda. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

