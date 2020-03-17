Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

After careful consideration and coordination with exercise participants and African host nation partners, U.S. Africa Command’s Exercise African Lion 2020 has been cancelled.

Out of an abundance of caution, the decision to cancel the exercise was made based on international travel restrictions associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and to minimize the risk of exposure to U.S. and partner nation service members.

African Lion was scheduled to take place from March 23 to April 4, 2020, in Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal. U.S. Africa Command previously released on March 10 that the exercise would be scaled back to protect against COVID-19.

While African Lion 2020 has been canceled, planning continues for 2021.

U.S. Africa Command continues to work with international allies and African partners to enhance stability and security on the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.