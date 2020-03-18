Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Cameroonian Prime Minister has announced that as of March 18 all land, sea, and air borders are closed until further announcement due to COVID-19. American citizens with questions should contact Embassy Yaoundé’s Consular Section at [email protected]

