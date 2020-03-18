Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Botswana authorities have announced several measures to address the crisis:

• Travellers from “high-risk” countries (China, Japan, South Korea, Iran, the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and India) are banned from entering Botswana;

• Botswana citizens and residents returning from these countries are required to stay in isolation at home for 14 days;

• Visas already granted to visitors from these countries are cancelled and the issuance of new visas for nationals of these countries is suspended with immediate effect.

It is strongly recommended that non-resident French visitors should end their stay and return to France or their country of habitual residence as soon as possible.

French citizens wishing to return to France should contact their airline company as soon as possible so that alternative flights can be offered to them.

A special telephone number has been set up at the French Embassy in Pretoria: +27 12 425 1600.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of France in Gaborone, Botswana.