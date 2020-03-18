Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of March 19, 2020, the United States Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe is cancelling routine nonimmigrant visa appointments. We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time. If you have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, please email us at [email protected] to request an emergency appointment.

