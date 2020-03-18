Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in an address to the nation over the country's current situation, said Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic is an issues of “national security” and “health safety,” and the State is fully aware of the sensitive juncture and is concerned with the respect of freedoms and rights as much as it assumes its responsibly in protecting people and property.

“The State is strong and fully aware of the sensitive circumstances, is listening to the concerns of citizens and attaches importance to freedoms and rights as much as it assumes its responsibility in protecting people and property,” President Tebboune said.

The State is responsible for the protection of people and properties, including health, and for providing the required medical care to citizens, given that the pandemic is a matter of national health security, even if it implies the temporary restriction of some freedoms as human life is above any other consideration,” the president of the Republic stressed.

” Loyal State officials and executives and conscientious Algerians have, so far, managed to contain the level of the pandemic's spread to level 2 according to the standards of the World health organization (WHO).”

“Even if this pandemic would reach level 3, you should know that we have taken all necessary measures,” the head of State added.

“Our operational capacities are still intact and untapped at the level of the People's National Army and national police as well as economic spaces, like exhibition centers that may be rearranged to be used as isolation facilities, in addition to other public structures,” he said.

Citing the available resources, President Tebboune disclosed that 1,550,000 masks of different types are available and 54 million others are in course of acquisition,” in addition to “6,000 screening tests and 15,000 others in course of acquisition.”

